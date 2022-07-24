Ukrainian forces fire 6 rockets at Krasny Luch in Lugansk republic, LPR reports

LUGANSK, July 24. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Krasny Luch in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, an official in LPR’s mission in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Sunday.

"From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine shelling at the village of Krasny Luch with the use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (6 rockets) was recorded as of 01:45," the mission’s representative said.

Earlier the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from HIMARS systems at the city of Stakhanov in the LPR. As a result, a kindergarten and a building of an educational institution were damaged.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the liberation of the LPR: the city of Lisichansk had passed under the control of Russian and Lugansk forces.