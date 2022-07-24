Russia responds with artillery strikes to Ukraine’s shelling of Zaporozhye — authorities

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces are delivering heavy artillery strikes at Ukrainian positions in response to the shelling of peaceful cities and villages in the Zaporogye region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, told TASS.

"The army, of course, got down to work to cover the positions of multiple launch rocket systems of Zelensky's militants with heavy artillery, so that they would not think that their actions would go unpunished or unnoticed. Attacks are being made on the positions of Zelensky's terrorists and this is not a secret," Rogov said.

He explained that Russian artillerymen are suppressing positions from which civilian towns and villages in the border zone are being shelled.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the recognition of the sovereignty of the People’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. Currently, the entire territory of the Kherson region and partly Zaporozhye is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. They regions are gradually returning to peaceful life, which Kiev is trying to prevent by shelling peaceful cities.