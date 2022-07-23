Ukrainian army strikes water pumping stations in Zaporozhye - official

MELITOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have delivered a strike using drones on water pumping stations in the Rozovsky district in the Zaporozhye Region, head of the region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The terrorist Kiev regime carried out three attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on pumping stations in the Rozovsky district of the Zaporozhye Region. Preliminarily, a second-lift filter device and a pipe leading to a machinery room were eliminated, an engine room and garages were damaged," the official wrote.

Specialists are inspecting the central water conduit, he added. Information on casualties is being specified.

To date, about 70% of the Zaporozhye Region’s territory have been liberated, while the Kiev regime continues to control the region’s administrative center, the city of Zaporozhye, with Melitopol currently fulfilling its functions.