Coordinating center on grain issue begins operations - Turkish top brass

ANKARA, July 23. /TASS/. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that the representatives of four sides began work at a coordinating center which will control maritime grain exports from Ukraine.

"Coordination between Russia and Ukraine continues. We fulfilled our obligations within the framework of a memorandum signed on Friday and will continue to do so. Currently, the representatives of the UN, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey began working at the joint coordinating center. We hope that this work will be swiftly concluded within the framework of the achieved agreements, we are closely monitoring it and we continue contacts," the Turkish official noted as cited by the Defense Ministry.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.