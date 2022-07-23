Ukrainian intelligence agent apprehended in Kherson Region

KHERSON, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army was receiving information about Russian troop movements in the Kherson Region from a local resident who had access to surveillance cameras, a source in Russia’s security services told TASS on Saturday.

"After losing control over the Kherson Region, the Ukrainian army’s intelligence recruited a Kherson resident who transmitted data from the surveillance cameras of the Safe City system to the Ukrainian military. Thus, the Ukrainian armed forces were receiving information on the troop movements of the Russian forces in the Kherson Region. Currently, the agent has been apprehended and is making statements," the source said.

The search of the suspect’s apartment revealed several machine guns and munitions, grenades, as well as spare parts for the video surveillance system control complex.

The Kherson Region is in southern Ukraine bordering the Republic of Crimea. In mid-March, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the region was fully controlled by Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. The region’s authorities also indicated their desire to accede to Russia.