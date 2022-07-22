Ukraine grain export deal covers three ports — Guterres

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. The agreement on grain export from Ukraine opens up three key Ukrainian ports for shipments, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the ceremony for the signing of the deal on Friday.

"Specifically, the initiative we just signed opens a path for significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea: Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny," he said.

He thanked everyone who helped the agreement to become reality.

Talks to create a grain corridor were earlier held in Istanbul on July 13, attended by military delegations of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and UN representatives. Guterres said after the talks the sides made an important step forward to safe exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on July 15 that participants of that meeting largely supported Russian proposals.