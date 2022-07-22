Russia, Ukraine sign different copies of grain export agreement — UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine signed different copies of the agreement on grain export, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Friday.

According to Haq, it was the same agreements but the sides signed separate copies.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.