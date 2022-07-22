IMO chief welcomes Russia’s, Turkey’s, UN’s efforts on grain deal

LONDON, July 22. /TASS/. Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim has hailed the agreement on exporting Ukrainian grain, saying it would be impossible without an atmosphere of cooperation between the parties involved in the talks and the leading role of the United Nations chief.

"I am very pleased that all parties have reached agreement on the way forward for ships to safely transport much-needed grain and other commodities through the Black Sea. This agreement would not have been possible without the spirit of cooperation by the countries involved and the leadership shown by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in proposing this initiative," Kitack Lim, who was present at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, said in a press statement.

"The safety of ships and seafarers remains my top priority. IMO instruments, including the International Ship and Port Facilities Security (ISPS) Code, underpin this agreement for safe and secure shipping through the Black Sea. I commend the efforts of all involved, particularly the IMO Member States - Russian Federation, Turkiye and Ukraine," he emphasized.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.