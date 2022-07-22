Erdogan urges prompt settlement of Ukrainian crisis

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged a prompt settlement of the Ukrainian crisis as Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed agreements on grain exports.

"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible. We all know that no one will lose from a fair peace," he said.

The signing ceremony for the agreement, which Erdogan called historic, took place at his residence in the historic Dolmabahce Palace. It was preceded by talks among delegations, which took place at a military facility.