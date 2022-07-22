DPR authorities decide to block Google in republic — DPR head

DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. The authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have made a decision to block the Google search engine on the republic’s territory, DPR leader Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We made a decision to block Google on DPR territory. Any society does this with regards to criminals - they are isolated from other people. If Google ceases its criminal policy and returns to the space of law, morals and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its operations," the statement said. According to the DPR leader, Google "openly, on the orders of its sponsors from the US government, promotes terrorism and violence with regards to all Russians and particularly the Donbass population."

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik also accused the search engine of terrorist propaganda and asserted that the republic can manage without it. According to a TASS correspondent, the Google search engine and services have been functioning intermittently in the republic since Thursday.