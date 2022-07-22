Grain agreement on behalf of Turkey and Russia to be signed by top brass — TV

ANKARA, July 22. /TASS/. An agreement on creating a grain corridor for agricultural exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea on behalf of Russia and Turkey will be signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Haberturk TV channel reported on Friday.

Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov will sign the document on behalf of Ukraine, the TRT TV channel reported.

The signing ceremony will be held at 16:30 local time (same time as Moscow’s) in the office of the Turkish leader at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace. It will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

As a source in Ankara told TASS, the ceremony would follow this protocol: Erdogan and Guterres will enter together and sit next to each other. The UN Secretary General will make a statement, followed by the Turkish president.

Then the Russian and Turkish defense ministers and the Ukrainian infrastructure minister will be invited to sign the document. The source noted that Shoigu and Kubrakov won’t be next to each other.