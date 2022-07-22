Russia records 6,659 daily COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,659 over the past day to 18,517,779, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

As many as 1,167 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,195 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,787 over the past day versus 1,763 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,794,997, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 693 over the past day versus 604 a day earlier, reaching 1,544,266.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,687 over the past day, reaching 17,929,059, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 4,529 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 41 over the past day, reaching 382,080, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered.