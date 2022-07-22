People returning to Lisichansk after liberation from Ukrainian troops — acting mayor

LUGANSK, July 22. /TASS/. People have started to return to the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, Acting Mayor Andrey Skory told TASS.

"The city’s population currently stands at about 33,000. If we restore infrastructure facilities, power and water supplies, then people will come back," he pointed out. "We had a population of 130,000 in 2014. Many left under Ukrainian Nazis. After the liberation, people are starting to return," Skory added.

LPR forces, supported by the Russian army, liberated Lisichansk on July 3. It was the last big LPR city controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Subsequently, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been fully liberated.