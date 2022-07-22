President Lukashenko blames West for trying to break Belarus

MINSK, July 22. /TASS/. The West tried "to break" Belarus in 2020 in an attempt to arrive at Russia’s door, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to him, the West "wanted to break Belarus" during the 2020 presidential election campaign "in order to establish a belt from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea and arrive at Moscow’s door." "Had you succeeded in breaking Belarus, NATO forces would have reached Smolensk by now," Lukashenko pointed out.

The president noted that Belarusian opposition leaders were not the decision-makers as decisions were imposed on them by the US and the EU. Lukashenko also said that before launching a special military operation, Russia had repeatedly asked the West for security guarantees. "Why did you refuse to provide such guarantees? It means that you wanted a war," he added.

The Belarusian president emphasized that in fact, "the war in Ukraine had begun long before Russia launched its special operation.".