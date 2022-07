ROME, July 21. /TASS/. The President of Italy Sergio Mattarella dismissed the parliament after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"I have signed a decree on dismissal of [both] chambers [of the parliament], so that we can schedule new elections," Mattarella said after the meeting with chairs of both chambers.

The date for the new elections will be announced later. Observers name September 25 as one possible date.