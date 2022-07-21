DPR head says UK pushes its citizens to participate in Donbass conflict

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic head Denis Pushilin on Thursday said the UK pushes its people to take part in the Donbass conflict, but then doesn’t give them any support.

"We see that the UK, among others, is pushing its citizens to participate in this conflict. It's surprising to us, but still <...> they push them into the conflict, and then when it comes to taking care of them, which is what any country would do, it doesn’t happen under various excuses," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

Pushilin said the UK hasn’t reached out to inquire about the detained citizens.

"UK government institutions haven’t sent any inquiries, appeals regarding their citizens, regarding the state of their health, meaning they are showing they don’t care," he said.

According to the official, Morocco didn’t make any inquiries either about its national that was convicted of mercenarism, but "there is a very active position of his relatives," who are trying to reach out to the authorities through lawyers.