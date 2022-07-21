Turkish top diplomat reveals when creation of grain corridor can be expected

ANKARA, July 21. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hopes that the issue of creating a grain corridor for maritime deliveries of grain and agricultural products from Ukraine is resolved soon.

"In the coming days, we can expect positive news with regards to the opening of a grain corridor. Personally, I am optimistic on the issue of opening the grain corridor. If this problem is resolved, a glimmer of hope, however small, may emerge for reaching a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis," he told the TRT TV channel on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the final document on creating the grain corridor may be signed this week and the export of agricultural products may begin in the coming days. According to him, the process of transporting grain will be managed from a coordinating center in Istanbul with the participation of Russian, Ukrainian and UN representatives.

On July 18, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that agreements in principle had been reached on the creation of the so-called grain corridor for agricultural exports via the Black Sea and the possibility of holding a meeting of Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegates this week where these agreements can be put into writing.

He also noted that during the meeting, the parties will discuss the creation of a coordinating center, the joint control of civilian ships’ departures and arrivals as well as ensuring the transportation routes of the agricultural products.

On July 15, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the participants of the July 13 meeting on the "grain issue" in Turkey had generally supported Russia’s proposals and in the near future work on developing the final document on the Black Sea initiative would be completed.

The issue of creating the grain corridor was discussed in Tehran by the Russian and Turkish presidents.