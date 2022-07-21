US Justice Department to treat webs on evading anti-Russia sanctions as criminal entities

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice is asking Congress for the authority to treat webs on evading anti-Russia sanctions as criminal enterprises, Deputy Attorney General of the United States Lisa Monaco told the Aspen Security Forum.

The assets subject to confiscation that are being held in the United States, "are often hidden behind a very complex web," she said. "We want to be able to get underneath that, and one of the things we are asking Congress for is the ability to use the racketeering statutes, the ability to go after, treat these oligarchs and the sanctions evaders like the criminal enterprises they are," the official added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation, after which the US, EU states, the UK, as well as some other states, imposed sanctions against Russian persons and legal entities, as well as sped up arms supplies to Kiev.