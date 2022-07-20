Zelensky says Kiev secured agreements to be given air defense systems

KIEV, July 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said Kiev reached agreements that it will get air defense systems but said the progress in obtaining them was too slow.

"Representatives of our state didn’t stop working for a single day to get effective air defenses. And we have certain agreements on this matter, there is certain success that allows us to destroy some of the missiles, but we need a completely different speed and scale of protection," he said in a video posted on his Telegram account.

He said everything depends not on Kiev, but "on the political decisions that can be made in the key capitals."

On Wednesday, the president's wife, Yelena Zelenskaya, addressed the US Congress, also asking for weapons and air defense systems to be provided to Kiev. She was the first wife of a foreign leader to address the US Congress.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kiev no longer expected aircraft supplies from Western partners, but still anticipated to get air defense systems.

Elsewhere, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a gathering of defense leaders Wednesday that Ukraine has been using U.S-supplied rocket launchers effectively on the battlefield. Austin said the Pentagon plans to provide the Ukrainian military with four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers, bringing the total to 16. The truck-mounted HIMARS launchers fire GPS-guided missiles that can reach targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

"(We) will keep finding innovative ways to sustain our long-term support for the brave men and women of the Ukrainian armed forces and we will tailor our assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, the ammunition and the sheer firepower to defend itself," Austin said.