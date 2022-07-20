Work continues on charter of DPR tribunal against Ukraine militants — legislator

DONETSK, July 20. /TASS/. The list of international participants in the Donetsk republic’s tribunal against Ukrainian militants will become known only after its charter is worked out, Yelena Shishkina, chair of the committee on criminal and administrative legislation of the DPR People's Council told TASS on Wednesday.

"At this stage, work is still underway on the charter of the international tribunal. We will be able to say what countries have stated their willingness and will send their representatives after it is developed and an organizing committee is set up," she said.

According to Shishkina, the first interim tribunal is planned in Mariupol. "Especially since Mariupol, Volnovakha are the first liberated cities. In fact, we see a very large amount of crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists, our law enforcers are working around the clock on thousands of episodes," she told TASS.

Shishkina specified that the tribunal against Ukrainian militants will be held once the entire territory of the DPR is liberated. According to her, bodies of civilians are still found in Mariupol. Local witnesses speak about civilians shot dead by Ukrainian troops, she said.