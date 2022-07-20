Erdogan says Finland, Sweden don’t belong in NATO unless they meet Turkey’s demands

ANKARA, July 20. /TASS/. Turkey won’t support Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO unless they meet the conditions related to acting against what Ankara designated as terrorist groups, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

"We very clearly stated our position on the issue of NATO membership of Finland and Sweden at the negotiating table with the participation of the NATO Secretary General. There is nothing secret and covert about it. Our condition is that these countries stop the activities of terrorist organizations on their territory and extradite the terrorists they have. If they do not meet our conditions, there’s no way we could have a positive view of this process [of joining NATO]," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the TRT television channel.