MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing the first attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant back in March under tutelage of Western intelligence, but the provocation was thwarted back then, regional military-civilian administration chief council member Vladimir Rogov disclosed Wednesday.

"[Kiev] was preparing the first attempt to strike the nuclear power plant exactly all the way back in March, and it was implemented under tutelage of Western intelligence agencies. Informational coverage was being prepared by Mariana Bezuglaya, head or deputy head of the [Verkhovna Rada] committee on security and weapons, I don’t remember the exact name. Back in March, we were able to prevent this provocation via military-technical and other means," he Rogov said on Russian TV Wednesday.

Earlier, Rogov announced that three Ukrainian drones attacked the nuclear power plant territory. The attack did not damage the reactor part of the plant, but 11 employees were injured and subsequently hospitalized; four were in serious condition.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe; it used to produce one quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. Its total capacity is about 6,000 Megawatts, and it includes six reactors. Right now, the power plant operates at 70% of its full capacity, due to overproduction of power in the Zaporozhye Region. In the future, it is supposed to supply power to Crimea.