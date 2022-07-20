Russia appreciates Turkey's efforts towards settlement in Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 20. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Ankara's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin positively assesses our efforts towards the settlement in Ukraine, and even thanks us for this," Erdogan told the presidential press pool upon his return from Tehran, where the Turkish leader took part in a summit of the Astana trio. He was quoted by the TRT TV channel.

The presidents of Turkey and Russia met in Tehran on July 19 on the sidelines of the Astana format summit.