Syria positively assesses results of trilateral summit in Tehran, says top diplomat

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. The Astana format summit in Tehran that brought together Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders has been successful, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said.

"Syria is positive about the results of the trilateral summit in Tehran," he said, speaking at a news conference in Tehran on Wednesday along with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The press conference was broadcast live by the Al Jazeera TV channel.

Mekdad thanked the Iranian side for preparing "a balanced statement on results of the summit, reaffirming the need to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria." According to him, "it is necessary to deprive Turkey of any pretext to invade the Syrian territory."

"Ankara's intention to create a border security zone north of Aleppo will lead to an armed conflict," he stressed, "We oppose Turkey's aggressive plans, Ankara's policy of Turkification and support for terrorist groups."