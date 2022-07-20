Ukrainian military almost left Seversk, says LPR People's Militia officer

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has almost completely withdrew from Seversk, but still continues to shell the city's civilian infrastructure, LPR People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko said during a Channel One TV broadcast on Wednesday.

"There are practically no servicemen of the Ukrainian army left in this settlement. <...> They are mostly in the second line of defense. They have withdrawn a little from this settlement and continue strikes on our servicemen and the civil infrastructure of this settlement," he said.

Marochko pointed out that it is not advisable for the allied forces to enter Seversk yet. "We must first of all ensure our own safety, the safety of personnel and civilians. Only after we dislodge the enemy and deprive it of the possibility to shell this settlement, it will be possible to enter and liberate this territory," the LPR People's Militia officer explained.

Earlier, Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic, reported that Seversk had passed under the operational control of the allied forces, and battles for the liberation of the city were taking place in its vicinity.