Istanbul to host four-party meeting on grain on Friday — TV

ANKARA, July 20. /TASS/. Another four-party meeting regarding the safe shipment of grain will be held in Istanbul on Friday, CNN Turk reported on Wednesday.

No official confirmation is available yet. On Monday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that agreements in principle had been reached to create a corridor for agricultural exports from the Black Sea and to hold a meeting later this week between delegations from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations where a corresponding document could be finalized.

Turkey’s defense chief also said the meeting would discuss creating a coordination center, monitoring jointly civilian vessels in ports of departure and arrival and securing routes for the export of agricultural goods.

On July 15, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said participants in the Turkey-hosted meeting on grain on July 13 mostly supported Moscow’s proposals and work to hammer out a final document on the Black Sea Initiative would be completed in the near future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed moves to create the corridor at a recent meeting in Tehran.