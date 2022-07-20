Top diplomats of Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic visit Kiev — TV

VIENNA, July 20. /TASS/. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has arrived on a previously unannounced visit to Kiev, where he will meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the PULS 24 TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the TV channel, along with Schallenberg, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok and his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky have arrived in Ukraine. The ministers’ program includes a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

The TV channel did not provide any other information.