Talks on grain corridor likely to be held this week in Istanbul — source

ANKARA, July 20. /TASS/. Talks of the quartet on the grain corridor are most likely to be held in Istanbul this week, a source in Ankara told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is expected that they [the talks] will take place this week, probably on Thursday," the source said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on July 18 that principal agreements were reached on the establishment of the so-called grain corridor for the transportation of agricultural products via the Black Sea and it was possible that this week a meeting can take place between representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN. The principal agreements may be formalized in a single document at this meeting.

According to Akar, the meeting will focus on the formation of a coordination center, joint control of civilian vessels at the ports of their departure and places of their destination, as well as the provision of routes for the transportation of agricultural products.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on July 15 that participants in the meeting of the so-called grain issue in Turkey had supported Russia’s proposals and the work on the final document would soon be finished.

Talks on the establishment of a grain corridor were held in Istanbul on July 13. They were attended by military delegations from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and representatives from the United Nations. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting that it was a major step toward ensuring safe and reliable food export from Ukraine across the Black Sea.