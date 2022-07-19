Erdogan calls on int’l community to help resolve humanitarian crisis in Syria

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the international community to take active measures to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

"As the humanitarian crisis in Syria aggravates, the need for assistance and support from the international community becomes ever more pressing. We did not create this crisis and it is unfair to place the blame on one side only," he said on Tuesday at a summit of the Astana Trio (Russia, Turkey, Iran) on Syrian settlement.

He also called on the Astana format guarantors to promote the return of Syrian refugees. "It is a major item on the agenda of the Astana format," he said, adding that some 3.7 million Syrian refugees are staying in Turkey and some 500,000 have already voluntarily returned home.