Russia to host next summit within Astana format framework — statement

TEHRAN, July 19./TASS/. A next summit of Russia, Iran and Turkey will be hosted by Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, says a joint statement of the three countries’ leaders - Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi and Tayyip Erdogan, following a three-way summit within the framework of the Astana format in Tehran on Tuesday.

The leaders "decided to hold the next Tripartite Summit in the Russian Federation upon the invitation of President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Vladimir Putin," the statement said.

The parties also agreed "to assign their representatives with the task of holding the 19th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format by the end of 2022," the statement added.