Astana format guarantors reiterate commitment to Syrian settlement — Erdogan

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. The Astana format guarantor nations have reiterated their commitment to Syrian settlement efforts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Tehran.

"The participants in the summit reiterated the Astana Trio’s commitment to efforts promoting settlement in Syria. The participants in the meeting spoke in favor of invigorating political process within the Astana format, which is essential for the resolution of humanitarian problems," he said.