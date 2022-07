TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey, Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talked on the go after making a joint statement.

After the trilateral summit in Tehran, the leaders summed up the outcome of the meeting and made a statement for the press. Later they left the hall and continued their conversation.

Following a brief conversation, Putin and Raisi had dinner.