Turkey expects Iran, Russia to help counter terrorists in Syria — Erdogan

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the Astana process a major mechanism of settling the Syrian problem but admitted that the meetings in this format have not yet yielded expected results.

"Regrettably, the previous eight meetings have not yielded expected results. This is a fact. It is necessary to enliven the process. It is inadmissible to lose the Astana process, its leading role [in the Syrian settlement] and its initiatives," he said at an Astana Trio summit.

According to Erdogan, Ankara expects more active help from Russia and Iran in countering terrorist groups in Syria. "We expect the Astana process guarantors to help Turkey in this fight," he stressed, adding that the Tell Rifaat and Manbij areas in northern Syria, where Turkey plans to stage a military operation against Kurdish separatists, have turned into a "harbor for terrorists," who are to be exterminated.