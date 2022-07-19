55 more Russians in new EU sanction list — France’s Foreign Minister

PARIS, July 19. /TASS/. 55 more Russians were included into the new EU sanction list, Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday [on July 18 - TASS], sanctions against Russia were toughened in Brussels. The ban on gold import from Russia was included. Individual sanctions were also intensified. 55 more individuals were included into the sanction list yesterday," she said.

"Decisions were also made, making possible to more efficiently combat the circumvention of sanctions," the Minister said. "We see certain countries attempt to circumvent sanctions, there is a need to put an end on that," Colonna added.