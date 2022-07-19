Russia hopes there will be no Turkish operation in Syria — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes that common sense will win the upper hand and there will be no new Turkey’s military operation in Syria, Russian presidential envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

"We hope that no new military operation [will be stages in Syria by Turkey] after all, that common sense will get the upper hand," he said.

On July 2, Syrian President Bashar Assad accused Turkey of seeking to use invented pretexts to justify its possible intervention into the Syrian territory. He lambasted Ankara’s actions as a "flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as of the principles of good-neighborly relations."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Turkey’s army was looking at staging a new cross-border operation in northern Syria.