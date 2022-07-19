Verkhovna Rada terminates power of Prosecutor General of Ukraine — faction head

KIEV, July 19. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has terminated powers of Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, the Servant of the People faction head David Arakhamia announced Tuesday.

"The Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate powers of Irina Venediktova as the Prosecutor General of Urkaine," Arakhamia said on his Telegram channel.

He added that Venediktova "will stay in the team," and will serve Ukraine in a new office.

On July 17, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed orders dismissing Venediktova and Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Director Ivan Bakanov over multiple facts of treason by the employees of both agencies. According to Zelensky, a total of 651 criminal cases have been opened over charges of treason and collaboration of law enforcement employees.