EU may refrain from new sanctions on Russia, restrictions less effective — Chinese daily

BEIJING, July 19. /TASS/. The West’s sanctions against Russia are becoming less effective, and the EU may not impose additional restrictions, Chinese analysts told the Global Times on Tuesday.

"The EU’s sanctions against Russia are becoming less effective, and the EU may not impose more restrictions," the Chinese newspaper said. "Chinese analysts said the EU has realized that it has failed to crush Russia even with `maximum’ sanctions, thus more sanctions will only become less effective."

The EU is under pressure from the US to come up with fresh sanctions against Russia, the newspaper writes. "The key lies with the US, as many [EU] measures require coordination with Washington," the Global Times quoted Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China.

He assumes some eastern European countries, like Lithuania and the Czech Republic, "will continue to push the EU to sanction Russia, even though the EU knows the impact of the sanctions is getting weaker and weaker." The EU will not be highly valued if former US president Donald Trump wins a second term, the expert noted.

According to the Chinese analysts quoted by the newspaper, the situation with the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions could be clearer after the US midterm elections in November. Many Chinese observers believe the new sanctions "will be just symbolic".