Tom Tugendhat drops out of race for post of UK prime minister

LONDON, July 19. /TASS/. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons Tom Tugendhat dropped out of the race to become the leader of the UK Conservative Party and Prime Minister, pushing the number of remaining candidates down to four, Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee, which is involved in electing the party’s leader, said on Thursday.

Brady said the third round of the voting left Tugendhat with the least vote - 31 - compared with the rest of the contenders. That means he won’t be able to stay in the running.

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak remains a frontrunner, securing 115 votes. He’s followed by Deputy Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt (82), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (71), member of parliament Kemi Badenoch (58).

The next round of voting is scheduled for July 19.