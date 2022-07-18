Several people wounded in latest Ukrainian strike at Novaya Kakhovka — authorities

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Several people were wounded in Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region as a result of today’s shelling by Ukrainian troops, no one was killed, Vladimir Saldo, head of the Kherson region military-civilian administration, said on Monday.

"No one was killed today. Several people were wounded, but none was killed," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live television channel.

According to Saldo, the goal of Ukraine’s strikes is to intimidate civilians. "They stage shelling attacks to make people leave cities, to make them be afraid of going out, to make them live in fear," he said.

The press service of the Kakhovka district military-civilian administration told TASS earlier that Ukrainian troops delivered a strike at the Kakhovka hydropower plant. According to preliminary data, gas mains were damaged.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian troops staged a series of rocket attacks on settlements in the Kakhovka region.