Belarusian top diplomat hits out at West’s irresponsible, conflict-triggering policy

MINSK, July 18. /TASS/. The West’s irresponsible policy has led to the aggravation of clashes in Europe and provoked large-scale military actions near the borders of Belarus, the county’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday at the annual seminar of heads of diplomatic missions and consular offices in Belarus.

"The worsening of the conflict in the European region sparked by the West’s irresponsible policy has led to large-scale military action, which unfolded directly on our borders, as well as an unprecedented surge of NATO’s military presence on the northern and western borders of our country, and the endless and mindless widening of sanctions," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying. According to the top diplomat, this situation creates conditions that may lead to even more dire consequences in the future.

Makei noted that the new realities require weighing countermeasures. "Belarus, which is located on a geopolitical fault line, has for a long time and with little interruption, been exposed to the aggressive hybrid influence of the collective West, which in the last two years has become unprecedented," the minister continued, "Such attacks, militarily speaking, which, unfortunately, today is more and more appropriate to use than diplomatic language, certainly taught us to defend ourselves."

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that this situation indicated the country's vulnerabilities that need to be addressed.