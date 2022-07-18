NATO will not confine itself to Europe, looking at Indo-Pacific — German MP

BEIJING, July 18. /TASS/. NATO’s strategic concept is geared toward strengthening the West’s global "war machine," which is not confined to Europe and will be expanding into the Indo-Pacific region, Sevim Dagdelen, a member of Germany’s Bundestag (parliament) with the Left Party, said on Monday.

"The other thing is the enlargement of NATO and its strategic concept now. <…> Now, in its strategic concept, NATO takes into focus the Indo-Pacific region. The Indian Ocean or the Pacific Ocean is far away from the north Atlantic," she said in an interview with China’s Global Times. "NATO's US-led wars around the world <…> show that NATO is not a defensive alliance, but the world's largest war machine."

According to the German lawmaker, the plans to admit Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Alliance show that the West has broken its non-expansion promises to Russia. "All the promises that the West made to Russia were nothing but lies. <…> Even Pope Francis found that "NATO's barking at Russia's gate" had played a role [to escalate the conflict in Ukraine]," she said.

"NATO countries pursue economic and geopolitical interests without consideration. <…> We cannot change the geography. Russia is part of Europe and we have to deal with it," she added.