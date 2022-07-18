Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,548 with 35 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,548 over the past day to 18,494,844, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

As many as 575 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 18.4% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 40 regions, while in 22 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 705 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 926 over the past day, versus 918 a day earlier, reaching 2,788,987, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 517 over the past day versus 435 a day earlier, reaching 1,541,876.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,531 over the past day, reaching 17,911,340, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 35 over the past day to 381,916, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 46 COVID-19 deaths were registered.