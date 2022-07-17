Turkish, French leaders discuss grain corridor issues

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues of creating an Istanbul-based coordination center for Ukrainian grain exports with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron by phone on Saturday.

"President Erdogan said it was agreed that the process regarding the export of the Ukrainian grain would be managed from a coordination center to be established in Istanbul and run by officials from Turkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations," the Turkish presidential administration said in its official Twitter account.

In the course of the conversation, Erdogan noted that "by swiftly implementing the plan, a huge relief would be ensured in terms of the global food security."

Negotiations on establishing a grain corridor were held in Istanbul on July 13 and were attended by military delegations from the Russian Federation, Turkey, Ukraine, and representatives of the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting it had taken an important step towards ensuring the safe export of food from Ukraine through the Black Sea. According to the Turkish side, the final document on this issue is planned to be signed next week. According to Akar, the sides agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul and to set up joint control on entries and exits of ports and along maritime routes.