Kiev troops use Grad MLRS to attack Donetsk – DPR

DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired ten rockets from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) towards the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), late on Saturday.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, ten Grad rockets were fired towards the Kirovsky district of Donetsk at 23:55 Moscow time.

Earlier in the day, Kiev troops shelled the area from artillery weapons, firing five 152-mm projectiles.