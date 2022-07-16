Armenian top diplomat reiterates commitment to Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN, July 16. /TASS/. The political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for achieving peace in the region, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during talks with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Saturday.

"Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the position of the Armenian side that the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is essential within the process of achieving sustainable and lasting peace in the region and stressed the importance of using the institution and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in accordance with its international mandate," the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Mirzoyan and Bayramov touched upon a wide range of issues regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the sides discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps.

"The Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the importance of addressing humanitarian issues, including the release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and clarification of the fate of missing persons," the ministry said.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue discussions.

It was the first bilateral meeting of the current Armenian and Azerbaijani top diplomats. The ministers were invited to Tbilisi by their Georgian counterpart Ilya Darchiashvili.