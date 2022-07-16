Bus depot, healthcare facility damaged in LPR during Ukrainian shelling attack

LUGANSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Kiev forces carried out a rocket strike on the city of Alachevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), destroying a bus and trolleybus depot and a healthcare facility, city mayor told the LuganskInformTsentr on Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, the strike destroyed a depot housing our trolleybus and bus bases. About a half of a local preventorium’s building was also destroyed. The attack occurred at 21:04 local time [coincides with Moscow time]," the agency quoted city administration chief Albert Alshev as saying.

No reports of civilian deaths or injuries were made to date, but the information is being verified as rescuers are combing through the rubble of the damaged buildings.