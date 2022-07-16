One DPR serviceman killed, three injured in past day — militia

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. One servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed and three injured in the past 24 hours, Deputy Head of the DPR People's Militia Eduard Basurin said on Saturday.

"We regret to inform that one defender of the Donetsk People’s Republic was killed and three injured in the past 24 hours while fulfilling their combat duty," the People’s Militia press service quoted the official as saying in its official Telegram channel.

About 180 projectiles were fired by the Kiev government troops towards the republic’s territory in the reported period, including rockets from Grad multiple-launch systems, 120-mm mortar rounds and artillery shells of various caliber.

The attacks targeted 17 populated areas of the republic.

"14 houses and two objects of civilian infrastructure were damaged," Basurin said.