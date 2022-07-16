GCC, US committed to cooperation for global economic recovery — statement

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. Member-states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United States affirmed the intention to continue cooperation for purposes of the global economic recovery and overcoming economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and developments in Ukraine in their joint statement released on Saturday after the GCC+3 Summit, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

"[Summit participants] affirmed their commitment to development of cooperation for purposes of supporting efforts for recovery of the global economy and overcoming adverse economic consequences of the pandemic and hostilities in Ukraine, providing flexibility for chains of supplies and reliable supplies of food and energy resources, development of clean energy sources and technologies and provision of aid to the most needy countries," the statement says.