Brazil, China indicated anti-Russian sanctions harmful for economy — Kyodo

TOKYO, July 16. /TASS/. Representatives of developing countries, including Brazil and India, stated that the situation in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia have the adverse effect for the global economy at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Indonesia, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing a source.

G7 countries during the discussion held Russia responsible for growing energy prices and food security disruption, Kyodo said. The Russian side objected, highlighting that sanctions against Moscow have the negative effect for the world’s economy.

Representatives of developing nations, including Brazil and China mentioned by Kyodo, noted in their turn that the situation in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are producing the negative effect.

The chair’s summary with discussion highlights is expected to be released after the meeting.