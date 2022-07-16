G20 meeting attendees agreed on majority of issues — Indonesia’s Finance Minister

TOKYO, July 16. /TASS/. Participants in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Indonesia reached an agreement on the majority of issues and the chair’s summary will be issued, Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Saturday.

"We are going to issue the chair's summary that is describing what we have already achieved," the Minister said. "The communication that we are going to issue is going to have fourteen paragraphs. That is the result of this two-day meeting. Most of the paragraphs are actually supported by all members," she said.

Differences will be described in two paragraphs, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said. Participants agreed to preserve "the spirit of cooperation and multilateralism," she added.